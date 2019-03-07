Vincent Kompany to hold Manchester City testimonial match in September

Vincent Kompany's current contract expires in the summer

Manchester City have announced they will host a testimonial match for captain Vincent Kompany in September.

The game will take place at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, September 11 this year, with all proceeds going to Tackle4MCR, a charity that Kompany runs alongside the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Kompany signed for City in 2008 and has gone on to lift the Premier League trophy three times and make over 300 appearances for the side.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season but insists both he and the club are relaxed about the situation as they continue to chase silverware in three competitions, having already won the League Cup this year.

Kompany celebrates winning the League Cup final last month

Speaking about his future last month, Kompany said: "I am in a privileged position, I have such a good relationship with the club. We're in this as partners.

"Nobody is making any hasty decisions. We have fixtures and fixtures and fixtures coming up and a contract that still exists.

"That is the key thing. There is no need to look too far beyond. Everybody is relaxed."

Kompany has struggled with injury problems this season that have limited him to just 18 matches for the club.

Tackle4MCR is a charity which aims to tackle rough sleeping and homelessness in the Greater Manchester area.