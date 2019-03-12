Manchester City launch redress scheme for child sex abuse victims

Manchester City will offer compensation packages to victims of sexual abuse

Manchester City have launched a redress scheme for victims of historical child sex abuse.

The scheme will involve offering compensation packages and an apology to players sexually abused during their time in the club's youth set-up.

Last year, former youth coach Barry Bennell was jailed for 30 years for abusing 12 youth players.

The former Crewe Alexandra coach and Manchester City scout was convicted of 52 child sexual offences, committed between 1979 and 1991.

Serious allegations against another individual, John Broome, were uncovered following a QC-led review into how the club was used to facilitate alleged sexual abuse of children from 1964 to the present day.

Broome, who is now dead, was involved in City's youth set-up in the 1960s.

City's new scheme applies to victims of those two individuals.

"The club's review remains ongoing and Manchester City FC continues to be restricted as to what it can make public at present for legal reasons," a statement read.

"The club reiterates, however, its heartfelt sympathy to all victims for the unimaginably traumatic experiences that they endured.

"All victims were entitled to expect full protection from the kind of harm they suffered as a result of their sexual abuse as children."