Bernardo Silva and Manchester City aim to prove Pep Guardiola wrong

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City advanced to the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday night

Bernardo Silva says Manchester City's players will aim to prove to Pep Guardiola they are capable of Champions League glory.

Guardiola referred to the Premier League champions as "teenagers" in Europe's most prestigious competition, before watching his team overwhelm Schalke at the Etihad with an emphatic 7-0 win.

Despite only scraping a 3-2 victory in the first leg at the Veltins-Arena, City advanced to the quarter-finals courtesy of a 10-2 aggregate victory over the German outfit.

Silva, who scored City's fifth goal on the night, is intent on proving to Guardiola that City can go all the way in the competition.

"Of course we will try to prove him wrong," said Silva. "We know it is a difficult competition, a special competition against the best teams in Europe, but we players will try to prove him wrong."

Silva was among six City players who found the net as Guardiola's side cruised to victory. Sergio Aguero (2) and Leroy Sane put the tie beyond reasonable doubt before half-time, with Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus adding to Manchester City's tally.

0:55 Guardiola says City could have played better in their 7-0 win against Schalke Guardiola says City could have played better in their 7-0 win against Schalke

"It feels great but, to be honest, it doesn't really matter that it was 10-2. What matters is we are through," Silva added.

"The first game in Germany was very difficult. We won but we could have lost. We played with 10 players for the last 30 minutes.

"So it was not as easy as people might think, these two games against Schalke, but 7-0 was really good for us."

Manchester City will find out their quarter-final opponents on Friday.

They were beaten in the last eight by Liverpool in last year's competition, and a victory for Jurgen Klopp's side against Bayern Munich on Wednesday would see all four English teams in the pot for Friday's draw.

"In these stages it is all open and they are all very difficult, so we will see what happens." said Silva.