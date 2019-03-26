Manchester City to compete in Premier League Asia Trophy

Manchester City will take on three teams - including Wolves - at the Premier League Asia Trophy

Manchester City will play West Ham, Newcastle and Wolves in this summer's Premier League Asia Trophy in China.

City won the tournament - which takes place every other year - when they last competed in 2013.

Pep Guardiola's side will play a semi-final against one of their Premier League rivals in Nanjing on July 17, before going on to either the final or a third-place play-off in Shanghai three days later.

Liverpool won the last event in Hong Kong in 2017, which also saw Leicester, Crystal Palace and West Brom take part.

We're excited to be back in 🇨🇳 this July to take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy! 🏆



🔵 #mancity pic.twitter.com/CIoBu23FFY — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2019

Speaking about their participation later this year, Omar Berrada, Manchester City's chief operating officer, said: "We are delighted to return to China and take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Fulham vs Man City Live on

"China is a special place for City - it's where Pep Guardiola began his City tenure in 2016 and we have a huge number of passionate followers across the country.

Liverpool won the last Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong in 2017

"We're looking forward to hosting exciting events in China and welcoming local fans to our matches."

Guardiola's side will also play Japanese side Yokohama FM on July 27 at the Nissan Stadium as part of their Asia tour.

Manchester City return to Premier League action after the international break on Saturday when they play Fulham at Craven Cottage - live on Sky Sports.