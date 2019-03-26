Manchester City life president Bernard Halford dies aged 77

Bernard Halford lifts the FA Cup following Manchester City's win over Stoke in 2011

Manchester City life president Bernard Halford has passed away at the age of 77.

Halford, who worked as City's club secretary for nearly 40 years, had been suffering from ill health for some time.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: "The loss of Bernard Halford marks an extremely sad day for our football club. Bernard was an incredibly dedicated, loyal and wonderful part of the City story for almost five decades.

RIP Bernard Halford. A true gentleman and City legend. pic.twitter.com/xqelljyMu2 — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) March 26, 2019

"I was fortunate and privileged enough to know him for 10 of those years. He lived and breathed Manchester City and was a tireless advocate for us.

"His depth of knowledge about Manchester City was unparalleled and his enthusiasm for the club infectious. Even as his health deteriorated, he was a familiar face at the City Football Academy or at the Etihad Stadium."

City manager Pep Guardiola added: "It is such sad news to hear of Bernard Halford's passing. It was an honour and a privilege to meet and talk football with him and his knowledge of this football club was amazing.

"He was a great man, but moreover, he was also a great football man with a complete understanding of the game from grassroots level up. His whole life was dedicated to the game, but mostly to Manchester City and we were lucky to have him."

Halford was elected to the Manchester City Hall of Fame in 2006, the only non-player to receive the honour.