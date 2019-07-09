Fabian Delph of interest to Everton with Manchester City midfielder entering final year of contract

Fabian Delph is entering the final year of his Manchester City contract

Everton are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Sky Sports News understands there is 'significant interest' in Delph, who has one year remaining on his current deal, and it is believed the 29-year-old has been told he can leave the club this summer.

City are yet to receive a bid for the former Aston Villa midfielder, but it is likely clubs will make their interest official in the next few days.

