Manchester City remain in UK as flight to China delayed for second day

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have suffered travel delays

Manchester City are still waiting for their flight to Shanghai to be rescheduled but say they hope to make their first match at the Premier League Asia Trophy against West Ham on Wednesday.

They had been due to fly out from Manchester on Saturday and were then hoping to fly on Sunday but that has not been possible.

Man City vs West Ham Live on

The City players and the coaching staff remain in Manchester as they await news of when they will be able to depart.

The delay has been caused by an administrative problem with the travel agent arranging the flight.

If City are able to leave on Monday, they will struggle to reach their destination before Tuesday morning, leaving them little over a day to prepare for the game against West Ham at the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre.

Watch Manchester City vs West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1.15pm BST on Wednesday.