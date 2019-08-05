Manchester City close to Joao Cancelo deal, with Danilo set to join Juventus

Joao Cancelo is likely to become Manchester City's fourth signing of the summer

Manchester City are close to a deal that will see Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo move to the Etihad, with Danilo heading in the opposite direction, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky in Italy say City will pay £27.5m for the 25-year-old Portugal international, who joined Juventus one year ago from Valencia.

Talks between City and Juventus have been positive and will continue on Monday, while Danilo's representatives met officials from the Italian side on Friday to agree personal terms.

Cancelo's move to City appeared to be off after the Premier League champions' first offer was rejected earlier this summer, but they now look set to complete the deal before Thursday's transfer deadline.

Cancelo will compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back position in Pep Guardiola's side, and will become their fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Rodri, Angelino and Zach Steffen.

Danilo joined City from Real Madrid two years ago but has struggled to displace Walker from the team, making just 11 Premier League appearances last season.

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline. The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

As well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!