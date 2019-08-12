Valencia sign Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on two-year deal

Eliaquim Mangala has joined Valencia on a free transfer

Valencia have completed the signing of Eliaquim Mangala from Manchester City on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old defender has returned to the La Liga club two years after spending a season on loan there, penning a two-year deal keeping him at the Mestalla until 2021.

Mangala has not played for Manchester City since a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve in 2017, and his last competitive game was for his most recent loan club, Everton, two months later before a knee injury ruled him out for the remainder of that season.

The former France international was not part of Pep Guardiola's plans despite the departure of captain Vincent Kompany to join Anderlecht as a player-manager and the club deciding against signing a replacement.

Mangala, whose City contract would have expired next summer, originally joined from Porto for a £32m fee in 2014 and has made 57 appearances for the club.