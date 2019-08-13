Manchester City fined £315,000 for transfer breaches, but avoid ban

Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban after being fined £315,000 by FIFA for breaches relating to international transfers and registration of players under the age of 18.

Chelsea were handed a one-year transfer ban and fined more than £460,000 in February after being found guilty of breaching rules about signing minors by FIFA.

However, City did not receive a transfer ban and were fined around £150,000 less than their Premier League rivals, with FIFA stating its disciplinary committee acknowledged the Premier League champions "accepted its responsibility" in the matter.

City, who are still currently under investigations from FIFA and UEFA with regards to financial fair play, were found to have breached article 19 of the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

What does Article 19 say? International transfers are only allowed if the player is over 18 - unless... Player’s parents move to the buying club’s country for non-footballing reasons Transfer is within EU or European Economic Area and player is between 16 and 18 They live in another country within 100km of the club

FIFA's statement added: "The protection of minors is a key element in FIFA's overall regulatory framework relating to the transfer of players, and the effective enforcement of these rules is paramount, as has also been confirmed on various occasions by the Court of Arbitration for Sport."