Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City defender out for up to six months with knee injury

Aymeric Laporte will not return until 'January or February'

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte has been ruled out for five to six months after undergoing knee surgery.

The 25-year-old was stretchered off in City's win against Brighton before the international break and Pep Guardiola confirmed the extent of his injury.

When asked how long Laporte will be out for, Guardiola said: "Five months, six months. Next year sure, January or February."

Another player who suffered a serious knee injury was Leroy Sane, picking up an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the Community Shield win against Liverpool in August.

It was initially feared the 23-year-old winger would miss the whole season, however, Guardiola confirmed he will back most likely in the beginning of 2020.

He said: "He is coming back before the end of the season. He got the injury in August, so in January or December - maybe February could be perfect.

"The surgery was good and he came back days ago. He is here with us doing his rehabilitation and hopefully he comes back especially well."

More to follow...