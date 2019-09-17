Raheem Sterling can become best player in world, says Xavi

Raheem Sterling has scored five Premier League goals in five games for Manchester City this campaign as well as one in the Community Shield

Barcelona legend Xavi believes Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling can become the "best in the world" once Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo stop dominating.

Sterling has blossomed under Xavi's former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola, scoring 25 goals last season and adding six already this term.

The Spanish midfielder played alongside Messi at the Nou Camp and feels Sterling is on course to succeed the Argentinian as the world's best footballer.

Sterling starred for England in their September victories over Bulgaria and Kosovo, scoring two more goals

Xavi told The Mirror: "Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the best-player-in-the-world awards for so many years now, it's hard to remember a time before them.

"Messi is the best ever for me - and even though they're both still playing at a very high level - there will come the day not so long away when somebody else must step into those shoes.

"You look at young players who can be crowned the future best in the world and you still think of Neymar, Mbappe, Salah, and of course Sterling. I look at the moment - and Sterling is winning that race."

5:04 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse why Manchester City’s centre-back partnership will cost them the Premier League title Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville analyse why Manchester City’s centre-back partnership will cost them the Premier League title

Sterling, 24, burst onto the scene as a teenage star for Liverpool before a quiet first couple of years at City, but he has started to fulfil his potential since Guardiola took charge.

"He's always been a good player, a dangerous player, but under Pep he has become one of the best in the world," added Xavi.

"I know how Pep works - he would have worked closely with him since his arrival - where he needs to improve and what he needed to work on.

"We're now seeing the results of that - he's still young and can be the world's best."