Bernardo Silva: Kick It Out condemns Manchester City midfielder's deleted tweet

Kick It Out say they are extremely disappointed with Silva's tweet

Football's anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out has condemned a tweet Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva posted in reference to team-mate Benjamin Mendy on Sunday.

Silva tweeted a photo believed to be of Mendy as a child alongside a picture of the logo of a Spanish confectionery company Conguitos, with the caption "Guess who?".

The Portuguese later deleted the initial tweet, posting a second tweet which said, "Can't even joke with a friend these days... You Guys..."

Bernardo Silva posted this image that was later removed

Mendy responded to the tweet and did not appear to take offence.

A statement from Kick It Out said: "We are extremely disappointed to see the tweet posted by Bernardo Silva, which has since been deleted.

Silva's subsequent tweet

"Racist stereotypes are never acceptable as 'banter', and we're shocked that someone who is a role model to millions has failed to understand the discriminatory nature of his post.

"The FA have been notified and we believe that retrospective action should be taken, including mandatory education - which is vital to challenge offensive behaviour such as this."

Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy were team-mates at Monaco before both joined Man City

Manchester City have yet to comment.

Silva and Mendy both joined City from Monaco in 2017, having played together in Ligue 1 since 2016.