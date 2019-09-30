Kevin De Bruyne misses Manchester City training ahead of Dinamo Zagreb match

Kevin De Bruyne missed City's open training session on Monday afternoon

Kevin De Bruyne missed Manchester City's training session on Monday ahead of their Champions League game against Dinamo Zagreb.

The Belgium midfielder was subbed off in the 80th minute of City's 3-1 win over Everton on Sunday after picking up a knock to his ankle.

After the win De Bruyne told reporters "I think I feel fine" as he walked through the post-match media zone.

The 28-year-old did not take part in City's open training session on Monday afternoon but the club have not ruled him as a doubt for Tuesday night's fixture at the Etihad.

Kevin De Bruyne suffered a knock to his ankle following a challenge with Everton defender Yerry Mina

Pep Guardiola confirmed that aside from long-term absentees Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte along with the sidelined John Stones, the remainder of the squad were fit.

Seventeen-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis was the only other player not involved in the open training session.

Sky Sports News understands he will play for the U19 side against Dinamo Zagreb U19s in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday.