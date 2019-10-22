Rodri suffers hamstring injury in Man City vs Atalanta

Rodri goes off injured with a hamstring problem against Atalanta

Rodri was substituted with what appeared to be a hamstring injury in the first half of Manchester City's Champions League tie against Atalanta, as the Premier League champions' injury problems mounted.

The Spaniard has been filling in at centre-back with fellow midfielder Fernandinho, as Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones struggled for fitness.

But now the makeshift defender seems to have picked up his own problem and was replaced after 42 minutes by Stones, who has only recently returned to training.

Rodri started at centre-back for City's win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, helping Pep Guardiola's side keep a clean sheet in a 2-0 win.

Guardiola failed to sign a central defender in the summer, despite club captain Vincent Kompany's leaving to become player-manager at Anderlecht.

Oleksandr Zinchenko missed the Atalanta game after picking up an injury

In addition to Rodri's injury, Oleksandr Zincheno missed the game against Atalanta with a knee injury, Benjamin Mendy returning to the starting line-up in his place.

City said the Ukrainian will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the problem.

Zinchenko has made nine appearances so far this season, having played 29 times during their title-winning campaign last year.