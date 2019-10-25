Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko gives knee injury update from Barcelona hospital

Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has had a procedure at a Barcelona hospital as he recovers from a knee injury.

The Ukrainian posted an image on social media caption of himself lying in a hospital bed, appearing to be recovering from surgery, with the caption "on the way back" on Friday.

Oleksandr Zinchenko posted this update from his hospital bed in Barcelona: "On the way back" (Instagram: @zinchenko_96)

Zinchenko missed the Champions League win over Atalanta on Tuesday with the problem and is not expected to be available for this weekend's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

His absence will come as a blow for Sky Blues boss Pep Guardiola, who already has Aymeric Laporte and Leroy Sane out long term with serious knee injuries.

Benjamin Mendy replaced Zinchenko for the Atalanta game and is set to continue in his absence at left-back

Zinchenko has established himself as first-choice left-back over Benjamin Mendy - but the France international provides established over for Guardiola as his side look to chase down Premier League-leaders Liverpool.

Laporte, meanwhile, has not played since being stretchered off in August and it is not known when he will return to the first-team fold, while Sane is not due back until 2020.