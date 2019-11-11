Vincent Kompany 'confused' over Liverpool's opening goal vs Man City

0:42 Vincent Kompany says he is 'confused' after VAR supported Michael Oliver's decision to deny Manchester City a penalty against Liverpool Vincent Kompany says he is 'confused' after VAR supported Michael Oliver's decision to deny Manchester City a penalty against Liverpool

Vincent Kompany says he is "confused" over why Fabinho's opening goal for Liverpool's against Manchester City was allowed to stand on Sunday.

Premier League leaders Liverpool beat their title rivals 3-1 to move eight points clear, but their first goal on six minutes was contentious after Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared to handle the ball inside his own box in the build-up.

The alleged handball occurred moments before Liverpool surged to the other end of the pitch and Fabinho opened the scoring, with VAR backing the on-field decision by Michael Oliver to allow the goal and deny City a penalty.

Former City captain Kompany watched the match as part of Sky Sports' punditry team, and admits he still feels confused about the decision which he felt was "so important to get right".

Kompany, a four-time Premier League champion with City - including last season's triumph - argues that VAR "is meant to make football simpler and fairer" despite former referee Dermot Gallagher insisting that the right call was made.

4:11 Jose Mourinho says Manchester City 'can't cry' about the alleged handball Jose Mourinho says Manchester City 'can't cry' about the alleged handball

"The incident happens and I'm confused," Kompany told Sky Sports.

"That's the problem. I'm confused. I'm thinking 'Okay, I'm not the expert in everything'. Then I look to my right at Jose Mourinho, Roy Keane and Graham Souness. We're all confused.

"Surely that says something about the process? The fact that this could still be for debate when there's a VAR system that is meant to make football simpler and fairer.

"[The] goal happens 20 seconds later. My feeling remains that although Liverpool were great, and both teams tried to play the way they are known to play, I felt this first decision was so important to get right."

0:48 Ilkay Gundogan admits it's an 'uncomfortable' situation for Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan admits it's an 'uncomfortable' situation for Manchester City

Former Premier League referee Gallagher believes that Oliver made the right decision.

"Oliver did not feel that the incident was a deliberate act and that the defender was consistent with his movement in the penalty box," Gallagher told Sky Sports.

"Oliver was in constant contact with the match VAR, Paul Tierney at Stockley Park, in the moments after the incident. As Tierney did not believe a clear and obvious error had been made, no penalty was given.

"Tierney agreed that Alexander-Arnold's arms had not been in an unnatural position when the ball struck him. I don't think it's a penalty."