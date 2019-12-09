Manchester City too far behind Liverpool to win Premier League, says Shaun Goater

Manchester City are too far behind Liverpool to challenge for the Premier League title this season, according to Shaun Goater.

Pep Guardiola's side are now 14 points behind Jurgen Klopp's team following Saturday's 2-1 defeat to rivals Manchester United.

Liverpool allowed a nine-point lead to slip last season as City fought back to win the Premier League on the final day of the campaign but Goater isn't expecting his former club to win a third consecutive league title.

"I believe it's too big a margin for City to pull back," said Goater, who scored 84 goals in 184 Premier League games for City.

"Liverpool are doing ever so well. They're so consistent. They've brought in players, substitutes that have come on and performed.

"I think it is just too big for City to pull back now."

City have already conceded 19 goals in 16 league games this season, compared to 23 goals over the whole of the 2018-19 campaign.

Goater believes the defending champions have struggled without centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who has missed the majority of the season after undergoing knee surgery.

Goater said: "Fernandinho has done exceptionally well there and when you look back at it, you can't really say he was at fault for seven or eight goals.

"I think there was probably one goal over a number of games, but Laporte not being there has had a huge impact on City's performance.

"Nobody foresaw that he would be out for so long. That there has really hit the club."

Guardiola claimed that City "might not be able to compete" with the best teams in Europe following the defeat to Manchester United but Goater believes those comments are an attempt to take pressure off his players.

"Now that the league is out of touch, it's probably to take the heat off," he said.

"Everyone is thinking the focus can now be put on the Champions League. That statement is probably to take the heat off the players.

"But, believe me, in the dressing room they'll certainly be going for it but they will also need to improve defensively."