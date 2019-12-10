Pep Guardiola says Premier League more important than Champions League for Man City

Pep Guardiola is not taking the threat of Dinamo Zagreb lightly

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says the Premier League is currently "more important" for Manchester City than the Champions League.

City have already qualified for the last 16 as Group C winners with a game to spare following their 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk at the end of November.

With qualification for the knockout rounds already secure, Guardiola is turning his main focus back to the Premier League - for now.

"We have many injuries, we have young players here and we're going to put the best squad for the circumstances," the Spaniard said.

"We're already qualified and the Premier League is more important than the Champions League now."

But the City boss is wary of the threat posed by Dinamo. The Croatian side go into their final group game one point behind second-placed Shakhtar.

"They have fast players, they're so, so fast," he added.

"They did a really good competition so far, they have an incredible opportunity to go through."

Foden to start vs Dinamo Zagreb

Guardiola did confirm that 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden will start on Wednesday night while David Silva, Sergio Aguero and John Stones will all miss Wednesday's Champions League clash.

Foden has made seven appearances for Man City so far this season

On Foden, he said: "He's growing from last season, some departments he can improve, with character and spirit, but he's so young.

"He has to think a bit more, especially without the ball, but his development is perfect.

"We are more than satisfied with what he is doing with his training and when he plays."

Guardiola is taking no chances on the fitness of key trio Silva, Aguero and Stones.

"All three are injured," he said.

"David had a huge kick in a dangerous part of his leg and it was a risk. John is out for a week. Sergio is not ready."

Gundogan: City dip was inevitable

City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan feels his side's dip in form is to be expected after two title-winning seasons but he is up for the challenge of making it three in a row.

Ilkay Gundogan says City players need to take "individual responsibility"

"First of all I think it's not unusual after two great seasons," the Germany international said.

"It's even tougher to do three in a row but it's also the challenge of, if you want to be on top, to play the same kind of football every season.

"It's normal to have this period but the only way out is to stick together and try to come back to what we've done in the past.

"Every single player has to take responsibility to reach his best level again.

"The sooner we can do that the sooner we'll be successful again. It's a challenge and we have to accept it."