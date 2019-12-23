Pep Guardiola: Manchester City catching Liverpool is 'unrealistic'

1:10 Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it is unrealistic for his side to catch an 'incredibly strong' Liverpool team for the Premier League title Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes it is unrealistic for his side to catch an 'incredibly strong' Liverpool team for the Premier League title

Pep Guardiola believes it is "unrealistic" to think Manchester City will be able to overhaul Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table.

Despite an impressive 3-1 home win over second-placed Leicester, City remain 11 points behind Liverpool having played a game more.

Liverpool remain unbeaten this season, they have not tasted defeat in the league for 34 games - when City beat them 2-1 at the Etihad stadium on January 3.

However, Guardiola is content in concentrating on his own side's performances, starting with Friday night's trip to Wolves.

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Leicester in the Premier League

"Hopefully Leicester will have a good performance against Liverpool in the next game but before that we've got to think about an extremely tough game at Wolves," Guardiola said.

"But I think it is unrealistic to think we are going to chase down a team who has 60 victories out of 70 games.

"If they lose a few games and we win and win I don't know what will happen but I'm not optimistic they are going to lose four or five games in 10, 11, 12 games because they are such an incredibly strong team.

"We just have to relax and play how we played against Leicester and try to win our games to secure Champions League qualification next season and after that, you never know."

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.