Manchester City confident Fernandinho will sign contract extension

Fernandino will commit for an eighth season at Manchester City

Manchester City are confident Fernandinho will extend his contract beyond the end of the season.

The Brazil midfielder, who joined the club in the summer of 2013, has a contract until the end of June but it is understood he will commit for a further season.

Last month, Riyad Mahez appeared to suggest Fernandinho was leaving the club at the end of the season when he took part in a Sky Sports quiz with team-mate Benjamin Mendy on YouTube.

Fernandinho has made 22 appearances this season with many of them coming in central defence following the injury to Aymeric Laporte.

Since joining the club he has won three Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups.

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against Everton in the Premier League

It was also announced on Friday City forward Lukas Nmecha has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has previously had loan a spell in the Championship at Preston and with Wolfsburg in Germany, where he was born.

