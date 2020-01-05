Pep Guardiola expects similar Man Utd tactics in Carabao Cup to Premier League meeting
By PA Media
Last Updated: 05/01/20 11:22pm
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects a repeat gameplan from Manchester United when they face each other in the Carabao Cup this week.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side produced an exhilarating display of counter-attacking football to beat City 2-1 in last month's derby at the Etihad Stadium.
The rival sides meet again in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports - and Guardiola feels he knows what to expect.
Guardiola said: "It will be quite similar. Of course at Old Trafford it will be quite different to here, but they are a team that are built to run.
"When they can run they are one of the best teams, and not just in England, I would say, because of the pace they have - [Daniel] James, [Mason] Greenwood, [Anthony] Martial, [Marcus] Rashford and [Jesse] Lingard.
"I have the feeling they are going to run, one or two or three times, or as many times as possible, and we have to reduce the mistakes in the build-up. We have to be prepared for that but we have to do our game."
United tore City's defence apart on numerous occasions on December 7 and could have had much more to show for their efforts than first-half goals from Rashford and Martial.
Nicolas Otamendi did pull one back late on but United held on to inflict a defeat that dealt another blow to City's faltering Premier League title defence.
Despite that, it was a game City dominated in terms of possession and opportunities created and Guardiola did not feel his team did a lot wrong.
"I am not going to prepare our game just thinking, 'don't let them run'," he added.
"We have to go there and try to score a goal, play our game and try to get a good result from there.
"Except the first minutes when we conceded three or four times when they could run, the rest of the game I liked a lot the game we played and the chances we created in many situations.
"I would like to play quite similar."