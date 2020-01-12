Sergio Aguero overtakes Thierry Henry to become Premier League record overseas goalscorer

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as record-breaker Sergio Aguero helps Man City thrash Aston Villa FREE TO WATCH: Highlights as record-breaker Sergio Aguero helps Man City thrash Aston Villa

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has set a new record for the most Premier League goals by an overseas player.

Aguero scored a hat-trick against Aston Villa to surpass Thierry Henry's record of 175 goals, and also go past Alan Shearer's hat-trick record with his 12th treble in the top flight.

The 31-year-old, now on 177 goals, achieved the feat in his 255th Premier League game. Henry scored 175 goals in 258 games for Arsenal.

Aguero's record is even more impressive given that he only moved to England at the age of 23 from La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

When English players are included, Aguero is fifth in the all-time Premier League standings.

The league's goalscoring record is held by Shearer, who scored 260 times, including 11 hat-tricks, during spells at Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola singled out record-breaking striker Sergio Aguero out for praise after his side thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 in the Premier League.

City boss Pep Guardiola compared the legacy of "legend" Aguero to that of Henry.

"He (Aguero) is a legend and the legend rose tonight.

"I think that Henry is one of the most incredible players I have seen in this league and I think that he will be proud that Sergio is the guy that broke his record. He was a legend and with Sergio it's the same.

"Congratulations, and we will be congratulating him in the locker room. To score this amount of goals as a foreign player and this amount of hat-tricks means you have done, for many years, a lot of good things."

Aguero: More goals? Depends on my team-mates!

Aguero praised his team-mates for their role in his performance and, speaking to Sky Sports alongside Riyad Mahrez, urged them to keep providing him with the service.

"I'm so happy for the record," he said. "But I thank my team-mates because they helped me this year. I'm so happy.

"I want to keep scoring more goals, but it all depends on my team-mates. If they pass to me, then it's fine.

"It's too far to Shearer (all-time record) but I will try,"

Mahrez praised Aguero's consistency, telling Sky Sports: "The statistic speaks for itself. He's a legend for this club, for the Premier League.

"He's showed it and he's showing it every week, week in and week out. We're very happy to have him in the team. He has a lot of quality but, to be honest, he doesn't need a lot of chances to score. This shows how good a striker he is."