Pep Guardiola: Aymeric Laporte can't fix all Manchester City's problems

Pep Guardiola has welcomed back Aymeric Laporte but says the centre-half can't fix all Manchester City's problems

Pep Guardiola has welcomed Aymeric Laporte's return to action but says the France defender cannot single-handedly solve Manchester City's problems.

Laporte featured against Sheffield United on Tuesday after nearly five months out as City kept their first clean sheet in six games, since the December 29 meeting with the same opposition.

"He played more than 70 minutes in his first game," said Guardiola, whose side face Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round this weekend. "He played well but he is not going to solve all our problems. He is one more player we can use.

"He's a guy who helps with our build-up, he helps us keep the ball better and because of that we are not as vulnerable to counter-attacks.

"He's strong in the air, fast and has a special personality. His attributes can help us be a better team. When we play good we don't need him, and that's happened most of the time this season."

Guardiola was relaxed about the prospect of Liverpool's irresistible form this season taking them beyond City's record 100-point Premier League total, set as they won the title two seasons ago.

"Yes, it can happen," he said. "Records are there to be broken. We broke it when someone said we couldn't. Sooner or later it will be broken again."