Keira Walsh commits future to Manchester City by signing three-year contract extension

Keira Walsh has extended her stay at Manchester City

Keira Walsh has committed her future to Manchester City by signing a three-year contract extension

The 22-year-old - who joined the club at the age of 17 - has been a mainstay in the heart of City's midfield since making her debut against Notts County in July 2014.

Walsh has picked up three Continental Cups, two Women's FA Cups and a Women's Super League title at City, with the tenacious midfielder also recognised internationally and earned her first England cap in November 2017.

The 22-year-old has represented the Lionesses on 26 occasions, even wearing the armband during a 6-0 win against Kazakhstan in September 2018, and also helped the team to a fourth-place finish in the 2019 Women's World Cup in France.

So happy to have extended my contract at the club I have supported my whole life



From a little girl in the park, all the way to cup finals and winning trophies with this club.



Here's to many more successful years in blue

"It's amazing," Walsh said. "It's important I've renewed my contract with the club I grew up supporting. It's a special moment for me in my career.

"I still have to pinch myself a little bit sometimes when I'm in and around the building and in training. There's nowhere else I'd rather be. I feel confident playing here, I seem to play well every game and the team are playing well.

"For me now, it's about pushing on and taking ownership of other people's games, helping them to improve - being more of a leader in the team. I'm really happy to have put pen to paper."