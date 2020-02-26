Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte injured in Champions League game at Real Madrid

Aymeric Laporte limped out of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League clash at Real Madrid

Manchester City face an anxious wait on Aymeric Laporte after the defender limped off injured during their Champions League last-16 game at Real Madrid.

With the game goalless, the 25-year-old went down injured in the 32nd minute and looked devastated as he walked off the field to be replaced by Fernandinho.

It is only Laporte's fourth game since returning from a lengthy injury with the Frenchman substituted as a precaution in Saturday's win at Leicester City.

City have not conceded a goal while Laporte has been back in action with former City legend Shaun Goater on Soccer Special describing it as "a huge blow".

"He's pulled a muscle. We didn't quite see how he pulled it but this is a huge blow because when he plays City can typically keep a clean sheet," Goater said.

"The game plan has been to stifle Real Madrid but with him out there could be chances which are created and taken by Real Madrid now..."