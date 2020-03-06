Pep Guardiola wary of 'incredibly aggressive' Manchester United ahead of Manchester derby

4:00 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talks about the derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talks about the derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola says he does not agree with suggestions Manchester United are a defensive side, and says he expects them to be "incredibly aggressive" in Sunday's Manchester derby.

Manchester City visit Old Trafford on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - with United on a run of nine matches unbeaten in all competitions.

After Liverpool drew 1-1 away to United in October, Jurgen Klopp said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side "just defended" - but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat on Sunday.

"For me it doesn't look like that," he said. "When I saw the last games, they're incredibly aggressive. I think in Old Trafford, that's going to happen. They are going to defend and we are going to control a lot.

"In some games they defend, but what I saw in the last games is a team that is aggressive.

"Always I believe that Man United is a strong team and playing good. The game they played at home, where we lost, they made a good 20, 25, 30 first minutes.

"Always I have a great respect and good opinion about Man United."

Guardiola has won five of the 10 games he has played against United since becoming City's manager in 2016, although his side have tasted defeat in two of the three encounters between the sides this season.

Guardiola has won 50 per cent of the Manchester derbies he has been involved in

Comparing the Manchester derby to those he has experienced as either Barcelona or Bayern Munich manager, Guardiola said: "Always it is so nice.

"I love it - both teams, I think so. Always they are special. Of course the situation this season is different for the fact that we play to improve. To finish second but not to win the title.

"For them it's so important, to qualify for next season to the Champions League."

Guardiola also provided an update on Kevin De Bruyne's fitness, after the Belgium midfielder missed City's midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder injury.

"He's getting better," said Guardiola. "I spoke this morning with the physio and they said he feels better. Not perfect, but feels better. We will see."