Man City vs Man Utd: Man charged over alleged racist behaviour during Manchester derby in December

Alleged racist behaviour occurred during December's Manchester derby at the Etihad

A man has been charged over allegations of racist behaviour during the derby clash between Manchester City and Manchester United in December.

Anthony Burke, 41, was charged with a racially aggravated offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act following the incident at the match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium on December 7, Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

Video circulating on social media following the match, which United won 2-1, appeared to show a fan aiming monkey chants towards Manchester United players.

GMP confirmed that police had been called just before 7pm on the day to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players.

Burke will appear at Salford and Manchester Magistrates' Court on April 15.