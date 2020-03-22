Shaun Wright-Phillips: Kevin Keegan said I was too small at Man City

Shaun Wright-Phillips played for Manchester City in two spells between 1999-2005 and 2008-2011

Shaun Wright-Phillips has revealed Kevin Keegan initially believed he was "too small" to play for Manchester City.

Wright-Phillips, who is now 38, spent four years playing under Keegan but admits his career did not take off until he was deployed as a wing-back, which he thinks was down to pressure from the fans.

The ex-England attacker then moved to Chelsea in a £21m deal in 2005 before returning to City to thrive again under Mark Hughes during the final months of Thaksin Shinawatra's ownership of the club.

"When Keegan first took over it was difficult for me because he deemed me as too small," he told ManCity.com.

"At the time there wasn't really a place for me because, obviously with set pieces, I couldn't really mark people, so there was a spell where I wasn't playing.

"Then he introduced me as wing-back but I think that was to do with pressure from the fans as they wanted me to come on having seen me grown up. Once I was in it was a rollercoaster, it all took off.

"Keegan was definitely an attack-minded manager and at times for a fan it must have been crazy because it was entertaining but at the same time we were quite open and conceded goals as well.

"I think my best spell in terms of personal performance was in 2004 - but the best team was under Mark Hughes with Elano."