Man City 2019/20: Five stats you didn't know

We pick out five stats you may not have known about Manchester City's 2019/20 season.

Kevin the creator

If you imagine how much further Manchester City would be off the pace in the Premier League had it not been for De Bruyne, you realise just how good a season he has had.

The Belgian has created a staggering 96 chances this season - 21 more chances than any other Premier League player.

In the habit of hat-tricks

When Manchester City hit their groove there's not a defence in the Premier League than can cope with their attack.

So it will come as no surprise to learn City have had more hat-trick scorers - Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Sergio Aguero - this season than any other Premier League team.

Sterling stands alone on the road

Raheem Sterling is on course for another season of improvement at City, with the England forward just five goals shy from equalling his highest-scoring season at the club.

And nobody has scored more Premier League away goals this season than Sterling (9).

Manchester paying the penalty

One area of improvement Manchester City will have to address when football resumes is their conversion of set pieces, particularly penalties.

City have missed four penalties this season, the joint-most in the Premier League along with rivals Manchester United.

Off the post

It's been a season of near misses in the Premier League for Manchester City.

Nine players have struck the woodwork a combine 19 times this season, six more instances than any other side.

Who knows where they would be had those efforts actually found the target…

Explore more Man City stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Manchester City stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop down option in the second widget.