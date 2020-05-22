Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy relishing return to football

Benjamin Mendy says he can't wait to return to action with Man City

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy cannot wait for the text message telling him that football has got the green light to return.

The Premier League began stepping up 'Project Restart' this week as players started a phased return to training in small, social-distant groups.

A resumption of play is scheduled next month and City left-back Mendy is champing at the bit.

"I can't wait," the World Cup winner said. "We are just waiting for the green light. Everywhere we see we are going to start on this date and that date.

"Now I wait for the guys to text us to tell us the league is going to start at this time, and we are going to be so happy.

"But I know they are going to take all the precautions when we are back.

"It's not like they are just going to say 'let's go play', they are going to check everything and I think that's why it takes time.

"When? We don't know, we can't decide anything, we need to follow the club. I think all of us firstly want to protect the people and then if we can play then why not? We will wait and see."

Mendy has started painting and improved his cooking skills during lockdown, which has coincided with the start of Ramadan.

"All of the people have missed football, but at this time now, for Muslim people it means I can be more focused on Ramadan," he said.

"We don't train, we can fast, but the mosques are closed and we can't go out or see family at Eid.

"So, I have missed the football but it makes you focus on the more important things. I have tried to develop myself and learn every day."