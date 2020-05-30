Vincent Kompany: Manchester City leave door open for coaching return after Pep Guardiola talks

Vincent Kompany joined Manchester City from Hamburg in 2008

Manchester City have left the door open for former captain Vincent Kompany to return to the club in a coaching capacity after the Belgian spoke with Pep Guardiola.

Kompany left City last summer after 11 successful years at the club to take charge of Anderlecht on a player-manager basis, with his side eventually finishing eighth after the Belgian league was called off early due to the coronavirus crisis.

Reports have suggested that City were keen to welcome their former skipper back to the Etihad as a replacement for ex-assistant Mikel Arteta, who left the club to join Arsenal in December.

Kompany takes his seat in the dug-out during an Anderlecht game

However, while there was no offer made during a conversation between Guardiola and Kompany recently, it was made clear that the door would always be open for Kompany to return in the future.

Kompany won four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups at City after joining the club from Hamburg in 2008.

Vincent Kompany celebrates winning the Premier League in 2012

City are due to resume their Premier League campaign following the coronavirus lockdown against Arteta and Arsenal on June 17.