Live football on Sky Sports - games, dates, kick-off times

Keep track of all the live football on Sky Sports during the 2022/23 Premier League, EFL, WSL and Scottish Premiership seasons...
Monday 10 October 2022 23:18, UK
The huge matches just keep on coming on Sky Sports with four more Premier League matches this weekend, culminating in the showdown between Liverpool and Manchester City on Super Sunday at 4.30pm.
Tuesday October 11
Wigan vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday October 14
Brentford vs Brighton - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 15
Rotherham vs Huddersfield - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Tottenham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Watford vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday October 16
Motherwell vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Aston Villa vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Liverpool vs Manchester City - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Reading vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday October 17
Charlton vs Portsmouth - League One, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 18
Huddersfield vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Norwich vs Luton - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Swansea vs Reading - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Blackburn vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Stoke vs Rotherham - Championship, kick-off 8pm (Red Button)
West Brom vs Bristol City - Championship, kick-off 8pm (Red Button)
Wednesday October 19
Birmingham vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Blackpool vs Hull - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Coventry vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
QPR vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Wigan vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Millwall vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 21
Ipswich vs Derby - League One, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 22
Tottenham vs Manchester City - WSL, kick-off 11.30am
Hearts vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Chelsea vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday October 23
Swansea vs Cardiff - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Southampton vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Brighton vs Chelsea - WSL, 6.45pm
Monday October 24
West Ham vs Bournemouth - Premier League, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday October 25
Burnley vs Norwich - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday October 26
Sheffield Wednesday vs Bristol Rovers - League One, kick-off 8pm
Friday October 28
Birmingham vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday October 29
West Brom vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Fulham vs Everton - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Liverpool vs Leeds United - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday October 30
Livingston vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Manchester United vs West Ham - Premier League, kick-off 4.15pm
Arsenal vs West Ham - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Monday October 31
Plymouth vs Exeter - League One, kick-off 8pm
Tuesday November 1
Coventry vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Hull vs Middlesbrough - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Luton vs Reading - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Preston vs Swansea - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Bristol City vs Sheffield United - Championship, kick-off 8pm
West Brom vs Blackpool - Championship, kick-off 8pm (Red Button)
Wednesday November 2
Birmingham vs Millwall - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Burnley vs Rotherham - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Cardiff vs Watford - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm (Red Button)
Huddersfield vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Norwich vs QPR - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Wigan vs Stoke - Championship, kick-off 7.45pm
Friday November 4
Reading vs Preston - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 5
Sheffield United vs Burnley - Championship, kick-off 12.30pm
Everton vs Leicester - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Sunday November 6
St Johnstone vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12pm
Southampton vs Newcastle - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Tottenham vs Liverpool - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Tuesday November 8
Watford vs Reading - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Wednesday November 9
Manchester City vs Chelsea - Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm
Thursday November 10
Manchester United vs Aston Villa - Carabao Cup third round, kick-off 8pm
Friday November 11
Birmingham vs Sunderland - Championship, kick-off 8pm
Saturday November 12
St Mirren vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Newcastle vs Chelsea - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm
Wolves vs Arsenal - Premier League, kick-off 7.45pm
Sunday November 13
Burnley vs Blackburn - Championship, kick-off 12pm
Brighton vs Aston Villa - Premier League, kick-off 2pm
Fulham vs Manchester United - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm
Saturday November 29
Everton vs Man City - WSL, kick-off 3pm
Arsenal vs Man Utd - WSL, kick-off 5.30pm
Saturday December 3
Man Utd vs Aston Villa - WSL, kick-off 12.30pm
Sunday December 11
Aston Villa vs Arsenal - WSL, kick-off 4.15pm
Chelsea vs Reading - WSL, kick-off 6.45pm
Thursday December 15
Rangers vs Hibernian - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Saturday December 17
Aberdeen vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm
Tuesday December 20
Aberdeen vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Friday December 23
Ross County vs Rangers - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm
Wednesday December 28
Hibernian vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm
Monday January 2
Rangers vs Celtic - Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm