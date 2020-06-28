Manchester City to swap Felix Correia for Juventus' Pablo Moreno

Pablo Moreno is set to join Manchester City before heading on loan to Girona

Manchester City and Juventus have agreed a swap deal involving youngsters Felix Correia and Pablo Moreno, according to Sky in Italy.

City's Correia, who was on loan at AZ Alkmaar this season, underwent the first part of a medical with Juventus on Saturday.

The 19-year-old was signed only last summer from Sporting Lisbon, but is expected to join Juventus on Monday after the second part of his medical.

The 18-year-old attacker Moreno, meanwhile, will join City in the opposite direction before heading out on loan to Spanish side Girona.

The Spain youth international switched to Juve from Barcelona's La Masia academy in 2018.