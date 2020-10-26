Jeremy Wisten: Former Manchester City youth-team player dies aged 17

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time"

Manchester City have paid tribute to former youth-team player Jeremy Wisten following his death at the age of 17.

Wisten, who played as a centre-back, was born in Malawi and joined City's Elite Squad at U13 level in 2016.

"The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten," the club said a statement on Twitter.

"We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time."

Current City players Raheem Sterling and Aymeric Laporte responded to the club's tweet, with French defender Laporte writing: "Horrible news… RIP young man."

Cole Palmer and Tommy Doyle - who played alongside Wisten in City's youth teams - also posted tributes to the defender.

"You Will Be Forever Missed," Palmer wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pictures and videos of himself and Wisten. "Fly High My Brother Rest In Paradise!"