Man City to sign Filip Stevanovic in January, say Partizan

Sky in Italy say Manchester City will pay €8m, plus add-ons to sign the Serbia U21 international, who has scored 12 goals in 54 appearances for Partizan; Stevanovic made his debut at the age of 16 in December 2018

Saturday 31 October 2020 13:57, UK

Filip Stevanovic
Image: Filip Stevanovic is to join Manchester City in January, according to current club Partizan

Winger Filip Stevanovic will join Manchester City in January, according to his current club Partizan

The Serbian club announced the news on Saturday afternoon via their official Twitter account. City are yet to confirm the deal on their official channels.

Sky in Italy say City will pay €8m, plus add-ons to sign Stevanovic.

The Partizan tweet read: "FC Partizan is pleased to announce the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to @ManCity, in the winter transition period of 2021.

Pep Guardiola watches on during Manchester City&#39;s win against Porto in the Champions League
Image: Pep Guardiola is set to add another attacking option to his squad

"The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures."

Stevanovic is a product of the Partizan academy and made his debut for the club at the age of 16 in December 2018.

He has since featured 54 times, scoring 12 goals.

Stevanovic has also received international recognition, representing Serbia at U19 and U21 level.

Guardiola: I want to stay longer at Man City

Pep Guardiola with Lionel Messi in 2011 2:45
Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font exclusively tells Sky Sports News he wants to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Spanish giants

Pep Guardiola hopes to remain at City beyond this season despite Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font saying he wants him to return.

Font, who is the frontrunner to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu following his resignation earlier this week, told Sky Sports News he wants to bring Guardiola back to the Nou Camp while also holding onto Lionel Messi.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract with City but hopes to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am incredibly happy here," said Guardiola. "I'm delighted to be in Manchester and I hope I can do a good job this season to stay longer."

Pep unsure on Aguero timeframe

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 24: during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on October 24, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Image: Sergio Aguero suffered a hamstring injury away at West Ham

Guardiola does not yet have a clear timeframe for when record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will be able to return.

Aguero suffered a hamstring injury in last week's draw at West Ham and could be out for up to a month.

"He is progressing," said Guardiola. "He is still is not available to train with us but is progressing."

Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake have also been sidelined but are closer to returning. Benjamin Mendy, however, looks set to be out longer.

"Gabriel is getting better, Nathan is getting better," said Guardiola. "The others we will check today [Friday] but Mendy can't train."

