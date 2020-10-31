Man City to sign Filip Stevanovic in January, say Partizan

Winger Filip Stevanovic will join Manchester City in January, according to his current club Partizan

The Serbian club announced the news on Saturday afternoon via their official Twitter account. City are yet to confirm the deal on their official channels.

Sky in Italy say City will pay €8m, plus add-ons to sign Stevanovic.

The Partizan tweet read: "FC Partizan is pleased to announce the transfer of Filip Stevanovic to @ManCity, in the winter transition period of 2021.

Image: Pep Guardiola is set to add another attacking option to his squad

"The transfer of Filip Stevanovic to one of the largest European clubs is a significant confirmation of the good and hard work of all club structures."

Stevanovic is a product of the Partizan academy and made his debut for the club at the age of 16 in December 2018.

He has since featured 54 times, scoring 12 goals.

Stevanovic has also received international recognition, representing Serbia at U19 and U21 level.

2:45 Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font exclusively tells Sky Sports News he wants to bring Pep Guardiola back to the club to convince Lionel Messi to stay at the Spanish giants

Pep Guardiola hopes to remain at City beyond this season despite Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font saying he wants him to return.

Font, who is the frontrunner to replace Josep Maria Bartomeu following his resignation earlier this week, told Sky Sports News he wants to bring Guardiola back to the Nou Camp while also holding onto Lionel Messi.

Guardiola is in the final year of his contract with City but hopes to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

"I am incredibly happy here," said Guardiola. "I'm delighted to be in Manchester and I hope I can do a good job this season to stay longer."

Image: Sergio Aguero suffered a hamstring injury away at West Ham

Guardiola does not yet have a clear timeframe for when record goalscorer Sergio Aguero will be able to return.

Aguero suffered a hamstring injury in last week's draw at West Ham and could be out for up to a month.

"He is progressing," said Guardiola. "He is still is not available to train with us but is progressing."

Gabriel Jesus and Nathan Ake have also been sidelined but are closer to returning. Benjamin Mendy, however, looks set to be out longer.

"Gabriel is getting better, Nathan is getting better," said Guardiola. "The others we will check today [Friday] but Mendy can't train."