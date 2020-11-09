Could Jesus fill Aguero's boots at City?

The Pitch to Post Review panel discuss whether Gabriel Jesus could fill the boots of Sergio Aguero in the long term at Man City.
Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!
Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.
Trending
- How is Arteta's style impacting Aubameyang?
- England may have to forfeit Iceland Nations League match
- Neville: 'Liverpool formation caught out City'
- Is this Liverpool's new shape?
- PFA backs Klopp and Pep call for five subs
- Ref Watch: What is the new handball law?
- Jose: Tottenham could win other European leagues
- Premier League state of play: Anything still possible
- Leeds ask PL to clarify offside rule after Bamford 'goal'
- Ferrari encouraged by 'completely new' F1 engine