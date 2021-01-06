Man City legend Colin Bell died aged 74 on Tuesday after short illness; Bell made 501 appearances for City over 13-year spell winning First Division, FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup; City named stand at Etihad Stadium after him in 2004

Colin Bell: Man City to walk out in tribute No 8 shirts vs Man Utd

Tributes have been paid to Manchester City great Colin Bell following his death at the age of 74

Manchester City's players will walk out in retro shirts bearing club legend Colin Bell's No 8 for Wednesday night's Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester United.

Bell died on Tuesday at the age of 74 following a short illness and City's players will pay tribute to the 'King of the Kippax' at Old Trafford.

Former England international Bell made 501 appearances and scored 153 goals for City during his 13-year stay after joining from Bury in 1966, helping secure promotion to the top flight.

Mike Summerbee 💬 "I am devastated to hear of Colin’s passing. He was more than just a team mate and an incredible footballer, he was wonderful human being and a true friend. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/II8YiO7W6k — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 5, 2021

Bell was one of City's stand-out players as they edged out Manchester United to win the First Division title in 1968.

FA Cup success followed in 1969 as well as two more trophies in 1970 - the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup, with Bell finishing as the club's top scorer on three occasions.

Bell's former teammate Mike Summerbee shared his memories of the club great in a touching tribute.

"I am devastated to hear of Colin's passing. He was more than just a team mate and an incredible footballer, he was wonderful human being and a true friend," he said on Manchester City's Twitter feed.

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Colin today. Colin had outstanding all round ability - incredible fitness, flair & eye for goal! A great team mate & a true @ManCity legend. The Colin Bell stand will forever remind us of his immense contribution on & off the field. — Franny Lee CBE (@FrannyLee7) January 5, 2021

"When I think about him, I simply think of quality. Just sheer quality. We never singled out individuals in the team we played in, but there's no doubt in my mind that he was the greatest. The complete player, the complete athlete, the complete person.

"My condolences to Marie, Jon, Dawn and his wonderful grandchildren. We have lost someone special today."

1:53 Joe Royle pays tribute to former Manchester City and England team-mate Colin Bell, who he described as 'an awesome player'.

Francis 'Franny' Lee, who along with Bell and Lee formed a formidable attacking force in one of the most successful periods of the club's history, also praised Bell.

Lee tweeted: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Colin today. Colin had outstanding all round ability - incredible fitness, flair & eye for goal!

So very sad to hear Colin Bell’s passing. Heard all about The King! A true Manchester City legend. This man was on another level, if only I could have seen him play. Incredibly kind and humble when I met him. Carla and I send our love to his family and friends. #CollinBell pic.twitter.com/MnET8ReJsC — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) January 5, 2021

"A great team mate & a true Man City legend. The Colin Bell stand will forever remind us of his immense contribution on and off the field."

Former City captain Vincent Kompany tweeted: "So very sad to hear Colin Bell's passing. Heard all about The King! A true Manchester City legend.

"This man was on another level, if only I could have seen him play. Incredibly kind and humble when I met him."

City players past and present also paid their tributes.

Extremely saddened to hear Colin Bell has passed away. The King Of Kippax was a true legend and someone I've grown up admiring. You'll be sorely missed Nijinsky 💔 pic.twitter.com/MQaEbBOCb6 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) January 5, 2021

Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of Colin Bell. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family at this difficult time. RIP LEGEND 💙 pic.twitter.com/dhrYA4G6B7 — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) January 5, 2021

My heart goes out to his family and friends at this difficult time . DEP LEGEND 🙏💙 pic.twitter.com/u2cbshDyl3 — David Silva (@21LVA) January 5, 2021

Such sad news about Colin Bell. There are legends & then there are legends who get stands named after them. Have fond memories of speaking with him in the players lounge after games & I know what an incredible player he was. One of the nicest men ever. Condolences to family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/GFdS8nCOe9 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) January 5, 2021