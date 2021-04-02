Pep Guardiola says Man City not certain to sign Sergio Aguero replacement

Pep Guardiola says it is more likely Manchester City will not sign a striker to replace Sergio Aguero this summer, with the current transfer fees being quoted making it "impossible".

City announced on Monday that Aguero, their all-time leading scorer, would be leaving the club at the end of the season when his contract expires and Guardiola says the Argentine will be "irreplaceable".

Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland are reportedly being considered by the City hierarchy, but financial concerns caused by the pandemic mean a transfer may not be possible.

Leicester City

Manchester City Saturday 3rd April 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

"There is a big chance we are not going to sign a striker this summer," Guardiola told a news conference, ahead of Saturday's trip to Leicester, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"We have enough players in the first-team right now and we have interesting players in the academy, so there is a big chance that because of the economic situation in the world right now, we are not going to sign a striker next season."

Image: Sergio Aguero is leaving Manchester City this summer after 10 years at the club

Haaland is attracting interest from all of Europe's elite clubs and his entourage have this week travelled for talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid over a potential transfer.

Dortmund will likely demand more than £100m for the 20-year-old, whose contract includes a £66m release clause which comes into effect next summer.

Meanwhile, Kane has said he will make a decision on his Spurs future at the end of the summer, but the north London club's chairman Daniel Levy will not be willing to sell his prized asset for less than a British transfer record.

"With these prices we are not going to buy any striker," added Guardiola. "It's impossible, we can't afford it. That is not going to happen. All the clubs struggle financially, and we are not an exception.

"We have Gabriel Jesus, we have Ferran Torres, who played incredibly this season in that position, we have young players in the academy, and we play many times with a false nine.

"I don't know what's going to happen, maybe it is going to happen, but maybe we are not going to buy any striker for the next season.

"Today there is more chance we are not going to buy any striker for the next season."