Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp has made him a better manager

Pep Guardiola says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made him a better manager following Manchester City's latest Premier League title success.

City reclaimed the title from Liverpool and were crowned 2020/21 Premier League champions on Tuesday following Manchester United's defeat by Leicester.

Guardiola, who last year signed a two-year deal extending his stay at the club until 2023, has now won three Premier League titles and eight major trophies at the Etihad and could add to that haul with a Champions League final against Chelsea to come later this month.

Klopp, who has also competed against Guardiola in the Bundesliga when the pair were in charge of Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich respectively, sent the Spaniard a congratulatory message and called him the best manager in the world on Wednesday.

"I appreciate it a lot, he and [Everton manager] Carlo Ancelotti have done it, so I appreciate it a lot - both of them. I haven't had a chance to answer messages yet, but I will do today. I admire both of them," Guardiola said.

"Jurgen, of course, is an inspiration for me and he has made me - through his teams in Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool - a better manager.

"He made me think a lot about the games and everything, so I appreciate it a lot."

Guardiola revealed City celebrated their latest title, their third in four years under his management, with pizza at an impromptu party at the training complex.

He said: "It was so nice. The unexpected parties are the nicest ones. If you organise a big party they are normally more boring than last Tuesday.

"We came here in our bubble. We drank a bit, we danced, we hugged a lot, we remembered how good it was. Then at 11.30pm, 15 pizzas arrived and that was the best moment of the night!"

Asked what his favourite pizza was, Guardiola added: "I was not in perfect condition to decide! All of them were so good.

"But here in England parties are always just alcohol and I don't understand why. But the moment they brought the pizzas was perfect. It was a nice moment, altogether here. We celebrated really good."

De Bruyne still injured for Newcastle trip

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is set to miss the Premier League trip to Newcastle on Friday, live on Sky Sports.

The Belgian playmaker missed last weekend's loss to Chelsea due to muscle fatigue.

With just over two weeks before the Champions League final, Guardiola seems unlikely to take a risk.

"He's still injured. He's getting better," said Guardiola. "When he will be fit, he will come to training and the guys will be 100 per cent mentally and physically for the chance to play the final.

"We have three games to get information on how the team and the players are."