Alanna Kennedy: Manchester City sign Australia defender on two-year deal

Manchester City have signed Australia defender Alanna Kennedy on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old played in the Women's Super League last season for Tottenham after initially joining Spurs from Orlando Pride on loan, before signing a permanent deal in January.

Kennedy, who has won 98 international caps, previously played for City Football Group club Melbourne City in her native Australia.

"I'm super excited - it's an amazing club, and I'm just honoured to be a part of it," said Kennedy, who was part of the Australia squad that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Obviously Manchester City as a whole is amazing and they're known across the globe, but also I think just the style of football that's played here will suit me personally."

Head coach Gareth Taylor added: "Alanna is a player of top experience, both abroad and in the FAWSL.

"She's also versatile and is capable of playing in a number of positions, so we're really pleased to have been able to add someone of her ilk and quality to the talented squad we already have.

"With her personality, we feel like she'll fit right in with our ethos here at City and we're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons."

Kennedy follows national team-mate Hayley Raso in joining City ahead of the new WSL season, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

City, who finished second last season, begin their league campaign at Everton on September 4.