Back Ferran Torres to score a header for Manchester City vs Southampton at 25/1 - Jones Knows

Fresh from 22/1 and 5/2 winners last weekend, Jones Knows has another big price to attack on Saturday when Man City host Southampton.

How did we do last time?

"Where do you want your statue, Jones Knows?" is just what Gary Neville would have boomed if he was commentating on my punting weekend. My 22/1 winner of Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all to win without conceding was very Vincent Kompany-against-Leicester-like. Pure top corner. And it felt great. I hope plenty punished Sky Bet for their generosity for offering that industry-best price on the treble.

The cherry on the top was making it two wins from two bets as the 5/2 shot also landed when Joel Matip's 88th-minute headed effort was enough to officially count as a shot on goal. That, added to Wolves to beat Watford on the corners count, kept the profit ticking in an exciting direction. We are now +23 points in the green for the season.

Read on here for my main bet this weekend....

P+L = +23

Instead of fumbling around trying to sniff out some betting value in the outright match prices across the weekend, my eyes are firmly focused on Manchester City players in the various goalscorer markets for a main bet. A price that jumps out to me is the 25/1 with Sky Bet about Ferran Torres scoring with a header, something he has already done this season in the win over Arsenal. Pep Guardiola has started the Spaniard in all six matches across all competitions this season - clearly he likes the way he leads the line. And I like it too.

Although ripe for improvement in that position, Torres does have the instincts to get in where it hurts and should be thriving in that central role with the amount of quality ammunition coming in from wide areas. This is especially relevant for this encounter as Southampton are notoriously sloppy at defending direct balls into their box. Since Ralph Hasenhuttl took over in 2018, Saints have allowed 84 headed shots on target - the third highest of any Premier League team with 22 of those headers finding the net. In what should be a one-sided encounter, Torres should give us a great run.