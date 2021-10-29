Pep Guardiola: Manchester City boss holds no regrets ahead of 200th Premier League game in charge

Pep Guardiola says he holds no regrets during his time at Manchester City ahead of his 200th Premier League game in charge.

Since his managerial appointment in 2016, Guardiola has won the league title three times and seen his side set a number of competition records, including most points, most goals, and most wins in a season.

City sit third - two points behind leaders Chelsea - after a third of the 2021/22 campaign, with Crystal Palace the visitors at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

"I've been many years here," Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference. "When you are at 200 games, you have had many years and that means you won games, no secrets.

"We are judged for results, not how good or bad we are, just results. If you get this milestone, it's because we have done quite decent with the players.

"I don't have any regrets. I could not demand or ask more than we have done so far. Impossible. I'm delighted what we lived together in this period, hopefully we can continue working and doing well."

The match will see Palace manager Patrick Vieira return to the club where he finished his playing career and took up coaching, first with the development squad and later with City's sister club New York City FC.

Guardiola was at Bayern Munich at the time but says Vieira visited him at the Bundesliga club to see what he could learn.

"When a person like Patrick came to Munich, you cannot imagine the honour for me, for all the staff to get a visit from him," Guardiola said.

"These type of players, not just on the pitch but what he has done for world football, was outstanding.

Image: Patrick Vieira was former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini's first signing in January 2010

"I can only say thank you. We were together for a short time in Manchester. He has changed Crystal Palace's dynamic completely. They always had good players. It will be a tough task tomorrow."

The visit of Palace, who have drawn their last four league games, comes after City lost their first Carabao Cup tie in five years after a penalty shootout exit to West Ham on Wednesday.

"It's news because we won it four times in a row," Guardiola said. "Playing this competition until the end and winning many times, it was not bad for us in the other competitions. We need to prove if it's good or the opposite.

"I would have liked to continue because the results in Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, it's because we are used to playing every three days, but we congratulate West Ham.

"Our experience is not bad, we can handle playing a lot of games in many competitions. It's part of the game in football, like in all the sports, winning is an exception. Normally you lose more than you win."