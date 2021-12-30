Joao Cancelo: Manchester City full-back suffers facial injuries after alleged assault and theft

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo posted Instagram Story on Thursday night, showing facial injuries; the 27-year-old said in the post he was attacked by four people; City say they are 'shocked and appalled' by the incident

Joao Cancelo says he was assaulted by four attackers who stole jewellery from him and tried to hurt his family.

The Manchester City full-back revealed injuries to his face in an Instagram Story on Thursday evening, saying they were sustained as a result of the attack.

The Portugal defender, 27, did not say where the attack happened, but City later said it was during a burglary at the player's home.

"Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens," Cancelo posted.

The photo he shared showed a deep cut above his right eye.

"I don't know how there are people with such meanness," he added. "The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK.

"After so many obstacles in my life this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always."

A Manchester City statement late on Thursday night read: "We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

"Joao and his family are being supported by the Club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter."

Cancelo played the full 90 minutes in Manchester City's 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday night as City extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to eight points.

He joined City in a big-money move from Juventus in August 2019, which saw Danilo move the other way as part of the deal.