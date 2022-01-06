Man City forward Lauren Hemp signs new deal until 2024

Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp has signed a new contract with the club until June 2024.

City's top-scorer in the Women's Super League this season has scored 28 goals in 81 appearances in all competitions since joining from Bristol City in May 2018.

The 21-year-old made her full England debut in October 2019, won her first FA Cup with City at Wembley in the same year and was named PFA Young Player of the Year for a second time in 2020.

Following a second-place finish in last season's WSL, City sit sixth in the table after four wins from their opening nine games, with Hemp playing a key role in helping Gareth Taylor's side work through an injury-hit start to the campaign.

She told mancity.com: "I'm delighted to have signed a contract extension here at City.

"It's a club where we're constantly competing for trophies and success - I've already enjoyed some amazing moments here since joining three-and-a-half years ago, and I know that there is much more to come from this team.

"I'm surrounded by some of the best players and coaching staff in the world, and having them around me will only help to develop me even further over the coming years."

Taylor added: "We're absolutely thrilled that Lauren has committed herself to this club for another two years.

"She is one of the game's brightest young talents, is an absolute pleasure to work with and has a very exciting future ahead of her.

"We're only just scratching the surface with her at 21 years old and that's an incredible thought given what she has achieved so far in her short career, but she's also still learning from everyone here at City.

"We can't wait to see what the next couple of years hold for us as a team and her as a player."

