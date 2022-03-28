Alleged incidents were said to have taken place during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Burnley on October 16, 2021; a man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace, and police assault, and remains under investigation while Greater Manchester Police continue inquiries

Teenagers arrested on suspicion of making homophobic comments at Etihad Stadium released without charge

Two teenage boys arrested on suspicion of making homophobic comments at the Etihad Stadium have been released without charge.

The alleged incidents were said to have taken place during Manchester City's 2-0 win over Burnley on October 16, 2021.

A man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of breaching the peace and police assault.

He remains under investigation, while Greater Manchester Police continue their inquiries.

Manchester City ran out 2-0 winners in the fixture last year, courtesy of goals from Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Pep Guardiola's side are just a point ahead of title rivals Liverpool with nine matches of the Premier League season remaining.

