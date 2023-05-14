Roy Keane: Jordan Pickford is not a top goalkeeper

Roy Keane, analysing Pickford for Man City's third goal: "He looks so small in there. There is no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah [Richards] said he's a top goalkeeper, he's not"; Everton lost 3-0 at Goodison Park against Premier League leaders
Sunday 14 May 2023 17:10, UK
Roy Keane criticised Jordan Pickford's performance in Everton's 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, calling him "not a top goalkeeper".
Ilkay Gundogan starred again for City, with two goals and an assist from the German helping his side to victory at Everton. Keane was particularly irked by Pickford's goalkeeping for Gundogan's second goal from a free-kick.
Keane said: "Pickford for the goal, my goodness. He looks so small in there. There is no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah (Richards) said he's a top goalkeeper, he's not."
More to follow...
