Roy Keane: Jordan Pickford is not a top goalkeeper

Roy Keane, analysing Pickford for Man City's third goal: "He looks so small in there. There is no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah [Richards] said he's a top goalkeeper, he's not"; Everton lost 3-0 at Goodison Park against Premier League leaders

Sunday 14 May 2023 17:10, UK

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane was unimpressed with Everton's Jordan Pickford in their 3-0 defeat at home to Man City

Roy Keane criticised Jordan Pickford's performance in Everton's 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, calling him "not a top goalkeeper".

Ilkay Gundogan starred again for City, with two goals and an assist from the German helping his side to victory at Everton. Keane was particularly irked by Pickford's goalkeeping for Gundogan's second goal from a free-kick.

Keane said: "Pickford for the goal, my goodness. He looks so small in there. There is no spring, he's not anticipating. Micah (Richards) said he's a top goalkeeper, he's not."

Jordan Pickford gets nowhere near Erling Haaland&#39;s goal
Image: Jordan Pickford gets nowhere near Erling Haaland's goal
Ilkay Gundogan beats Jordan Pickford from a 20-yard free-kick
Image: Ilkay Gundogan beats Jordan Pickford from a 20-yard free-kick

