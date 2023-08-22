Pep Guardiola: Man City manager to miss next two Premier League games after back surgery in Barcelona

Pep Guardiola will be absent from Manchester City's next two Premier League games after undergoing back surgery in Barcelona.

A statement from the Premier League champions says their manager has been struggling with back pain for some time and has undergone emergency surgery in Barcelona.

Guardiola's surgery was successful but he will continue his rehabilitation in the city. The 52-year-old is not expected to be back on the touchline for City until after the international break, meaning he will miss this Sunday's trip to Sheffield United, live on Sky Sports, as well as the visit of Fulham on September 2.

In his absence, Juanma Lillo - who only returned to the club as assistant manager earlier this month after undergoing a spell as Al Sadd manager in Qatar - will take charge of training and matches for the treble winners.

Man City have been without Pep before...

This is not the first time Man City have had to cope without their manager since Guardiola first came to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2016.

A Champions League touchline ban in the middle of 2018 meant Guardiola put Mikel Arteta in charge for the visit of Lyon in September of that year, a group-stage game which City lost 2-1.

Then, at the beginning of 2022, Guardiola missed a FA Cup third round-tie at Swindon Town due to contracting coronavirus.

Both Guardiola and assistant Lillo were ruled out of the game, so assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell took charge of the game. City won the game 4-1 despite 14 backroom staff and seven first-team players isolating due to Covid-19.

Meanwhile, City have agreed a £55.5m deal to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, who is is expected to travel to the northwest on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

The Belgium international has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer and is now set to join the champions.

Man City are looking for a winger to replace Riyad Mahrez, who left for Saudi Arabia in the wake of City's treble-winning season.

Should Doku complete the move to the Etihad Stadium, he will become Pep Guardiola's third summer recruit in this transfer window, after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Doku scored for Rennes in their opening Ligue 1 game against Metz, following on from the six league goals he netted last season.