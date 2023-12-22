Rodri: Man City midfielder escapes serious injury despite ugly tackle in Club World Cup final win

Rodri says he will be fit for Manchester City's return to Premier League action at Everton on Wednesday despite suffering "one of the worst tackles" of his career against Fluminense.

The midfielder was forced off in the second half of City's 4-0 Club World Cup final win over the South American champions in Saudi Arabia on Friday after an ugly tackle from behind by Aleksander.

Rodri - who said after the game he was close to tears as a result of the tackle - returned to the field after treatment but quickly signalled that he was unable to continue, with Pep Guardiola forced to replace one of his key players.

Image: Aleksander is booked for his foul on Rodri

The Spain international was able to walk from the field and received his player of the match award before the trophy celebrations.

Speaking to Sky Sports after helping City win the trophy for the first time, Rodri said: "I was very lucky today. It was one of the worst tackles in my career.

"I was so scared because I felt my knee but fortunately it was nothing.

Image: Man City lifted the Club World Cup for the first time

"I said to the player: 'You cannot do these kind of actions.'

"Today, I won more than a trophy. I go home safe but I was very close to crying. I felt very worried but it is nothing."

Asked to confirm whether he will be fit for the trip to Goodison Park, Rodri added: "Yes. I have pain because it was very dramatic but nothing is affected."

Man City with and without Rodri Rodri starting Rodri not starting Wins 16 2 Draws 6 0 Defeats 0 4 Win percentage 73 per cent 33 per cent

City's form is markedly improved when Rodri is available, with all four of their defeats across all competitions this season coming when the 27-year-old was not in the starting XI.

After facing Everton on Wednesday, City host Sheffield United on Saturday December 30, before they begin their defence of the FA Cup when Huddersfield visit the Etihad on Sunday January 7.

