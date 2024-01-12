Erling Haaland is still out injured, but Kevin De Bruyne may start at Newcastle, says Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City will still be missing Erling Haaland for the trip to Newcastle United on Saturday, but the Premier League champions have been boosted by the news Kevin De Bruyne is fit to start at St James' Park.

Haaland has been out of action since suffering a foot injury at the start of December, with the Norway striker having missed the club's last eight games in all competitions, although there was hope he could be back for the game at Newcastle on Saturday night.

However, City manager Pep Guardiola confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Haaland, as well as defender John Stones, who has been suffering with an ankle problem sustained in the win at Everton on December 27, were both still sidelined.

"Erling (Haaland) is out and John (Stones) is out," said Guardiola. "I think that is everything."

There was some good news for City, though, with Guardiola confirming key midfielder De Bruyne was now in contention to start at Newcastle after finally recovering from a long-term hamstring injury.

The Belgium international, 32, first picked up the issue in the first half of last season's Champions League final win over Inter Milan, before re-injuring it in City's Premier League opener with Burnley in August, lasting just 23 minutes before undergoing surgery.

De Bruyne finally made his long-awaited return as a second-half substitute in City's 2-0 win over Sheffield United at the Etihad on December 30, while he also came off the bench in the club's FA Cup third-round victory over Huddersfield Town last time out.

"Yes [he may start at Newcastle]," confirmed Guardiola on Friday. "From what I saw yesterday [Thursday] I feel good about it. He got some good minutes in training.

"He is getting better now, he will have a few days off after this game and can train in Abu Dhabi to be good for the next few months."

As for Saturday night's visit to the northeast, Guardiola warned his players not to underestimate the challenge facing them, despite Newcastle's recent poor form and an ever-lengthening injury list.

"It always has been difficult, especially since Eddie Howe took over," said Guardiola.

"We have faced each other many times when he was at Bournemouth and now at Newcastle. We have a good history together."

City take on Newcastle looking to close the gap on leaders Liverpool at the top of the table, with a victory moving the champions to within two points of Jurgen Klopp's team.

Guardiola believes his side have now recovered from an earlier blip that saw them draw three league matches in a row at the end of November and early December, with the Catalan confident the club can win a record-breaking fourth top-flight title in succession this season.

"Right now, yeah [City can retain their title]," said Guardiola. "How many points left? 18 or 19 games? We are only five points behind, it is statistically possible.

"We want to make a legacy and dynasty. Is it realistic? At the moment, it's far away so I don't know.

"We haven't had time mentally to recover from winning the Treble. I think the Club World Cup gave us an opportunity to find a spark.

"We've won two titles already this season. Right now, Liverpool are playing unbelievable, they are back having their best moment in many years."